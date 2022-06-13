Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Keeping injured voices hush-hush: Why professional singers and actors often don’t seek treatment for vocal illness

By Nicole Y.K. Li-Jessen, Associate Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders, Canada Research Chair in Personalized Medicine of Upper Airway Health and Disease, McGill University
Colin Jones, Master's Student in Speech-Language Pathology, McGill University
Singers and actors are more likely to have voice injuries, but less likely to report them or seek treatment due to stigma and fears that it may affect their career.The Conversation


