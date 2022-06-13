Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Opposition Politician Could Face 10-Year Sentence

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Zhanbolat Mamay © Inga Imanbay (Berlin, June 13, 2022) – A prominent opposition figure in Kazakhstan faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during January 2022 protests, Human Rights Watch said today.   The charges were filed on June 6 against Zhanbolat Mamay, a former journalist and the head of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Democratic Party. He has been in pretrial detention since February. The charges against Mamay should be dropped, and Mamay should be released, the organization said. “A day…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From 'dada' to Darth Vader – why the way we name fathers reminds us we spring from the same well
~ What Albanese needs to build a new industrial relations consensus
~ Macbeth by William Shakespeare: a timeless exploration of violence and treachery
~ Online and in-person exams both have problems – that's now clear. Unis have a window of opportunity to do better
~ 'Everything has gone': a world-first study looks at what happens when MPs lose their seats
~ The explosive history of the 2,000-year-old Pompeii 'masturbating' man
~ We know heatwaves kill animals. But new research shows the survivors don’t get off scot-free
~ How should an Australian 'centre for disease control' prepare us for the next pandemic?
~ Keeping injured voices hush-hush: Why professional singers and actors often don’t seek treatment for vocal illness
~ With Marcos Jr.’s election, Filipinos need to brace for a bleak future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter