Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Authorities must do more to stop culture of abductions and killings

By Amnesty International
Responding to the discovery of the dismembered body of Moreblessing Ali, Lucia Masuka, Executive Director of Amnesty International Zimbabwe, said: “Authorities must not leave any stone unturned in the investigation of this case and ensure that suspected perpetrators are held accountable.” “Abductions are being fueled by impunity of perpetrators. Authorities must do more to ensure […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must do more to stop culture of abductions and killings appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


