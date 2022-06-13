Tolerance.ca
Building muscle: slowing down the tempo of your workout won't help you get stronger faster – but it may still have benefits

By Jack McNamara, Lecturer, University of East London
‘Time under tension’ may be a popular weightlifting technique, but research shows it’s no better than exercising at your normal pace.The Conversation


© The Conversation


