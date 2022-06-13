Hybrid immunity: a combination of vaccination and prior infection probably offers the best protection against COVID
By Grace C Roberts, Research Fellow in Virology, University of Leeds
Lena Glaser, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
When we’re exposed to a pathogen such as a virus, our immune system identifies it as a foreign invader and mounts an attack. This ultimately results in the formation of antibodies which can neutralise the invading pathogen next time we encounter it.
It’s a complex process. Our immune system forms B cells (that make antibodies) and specialist T cells (that either aid B cells or kill infected cells), as well as memory cells to prepare for any future attacks from the same pathogen.
- Monday, June 13, 2022