Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hybrid immunity: a combination of vaccination and prior infection probably offers the best protection against COVID

By Grace C Roberts, Research Fellow in Virology, University of Leeds
Lena Glaser, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, Queen's University Belfast
When we’re exposed to a pathogen such as a virus, our immune system identifies it as a foreign invader and mounts an attack. This ultimately results in the formation of antibodies which can neutralise the invading pathogen next time we encounter it.

It’s a complex process. Our immune system forms B cells (that make antibodies) and specialist T cells (that either aid B cells or kill infected cells), as well as memory cells to prepare for any future attacks from the same pathogen.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


