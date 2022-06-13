Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why freemium software has no place in our classrooms

By Lucas Johnson, PhD Student, Faculty of Education, Lakehead University
Digital teaching and communication tools are increasingly present in kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms. By April 2020, not long after the onset of the pandemic, Google Classroom had doubled its users to more than 100 million.

For educational technology companies, the pandemic accelerated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


