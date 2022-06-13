Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Kherson cafe bombing a sign of popular resistance building against Russians

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
When you invade a neighbouring country, armed resistance is to be expected. In addition to having to deal with Ukraine’s conventional forces, Russia is likely to find itself struggling to pacify the territory it has so far seized. Continued resistance in occupied regions – both violent and nonviolent – challenges the Russian narrative as well as its strategy.

Russia has claimed that a series of “terrorist” attacks have been perpetrated against its troops in occupied Ukraine. A recent example is the alleged…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French parliamentary elections continue to redraw the political map, amid record low turnout
~ Gaia mission: five insights astronomers could glean from its latest data
~ Immigrants are only 3.5% of people worldwide – and their negative impact is often exaggerated, in the U.S. and around the world
~ Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere?
~ Alcohol is becoming more common in sexual assault among college students
~ Grassroots mojo and 4 other reasons Starbucks workers have been so successful unionizing
~ There is no one 'religious view' on abortion: A scholar of religion, gender and sexuality explains
~ Rwanda: Jailed Critic Denounces Torture in Prison
~ Cannabis tourism: how a new travel trend is taking off
~ Please don't call the Myanmar military ‘Tatmadaw’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter