Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is no one 'religious view' on abortion: A scholar of religion, gender and sexuality explains

By Samira Mehta, Assistant Professor of Women and Gender Studies & Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
The Catholic Church’s official line on abortion, and even on any artificial birth control, is well known: Don’t do it.

Surveys of how American Catholics live their lives, though, tell a different story.

The vast majority of Catholic women have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine war: Kherson cafe bombing a sign of popular resistance building against Russians
~ French parliamentary elections continue to redraw the political map, amid record low turnout
~ Gaia mission: five insights astronomers could glean from its latest data
~ Immigrants are only 3.5% of people worldwide – and their negative impact is often exaggerated, in the U.S. and around the world
~ Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere?
~ Alcohol is becoming more common in sexual assault among college students
~ Grassroots mojo and 4 other reasons Starbucks workers have been so successful unionizing
~ Rwanda: Jailed Critic Denounces Torture in Prison
~ Cannabis tourism: how a new travel trend is taking off
~ Please don't call the Myanmar military ‘Tatmadaw’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter