Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fall of the House of Arslan: How a Lebanese political newcomer ousted a dynasty

By Omar Boutine
In May's polls, the Druze minority elected Marc Daou, a reform-minded political newcomer, over long-term politician Prince Talal Arslan, representing a shakeup to Lebanon's political stagnation ushered in by the October 17 protests.


