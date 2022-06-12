Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Timor-Leste journalists challenge restrictions and assert their right to question China’s foreign minister

By Mong Palatino
"The youngest independent nation and the most fledgling press in the Asia-Pacific, has finally shown how it’s done. Tackle the Chinese media gatekeepers and creeping authoritarianism. . . "


