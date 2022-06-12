Tolerance.ca
Money is breaking democracy in Nigeria

By Ayo Olukotun, Professor and Chair of the department for Governance and Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Nigeria has had 23 years of unbroken civilian rule since 1999, and commemorates this return to democratic governance on 12 June. The Conversation Africa asked political scientist Ayo Olukotun to reflect on the nation’s democratic journey so far and the problems hindering this system of government.

What is your assessment of the journey so far?

It's a chequered journey, with ups and downs. There's not enough stability in the system. The quality…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


