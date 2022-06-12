Cats that are allowed to roam can spread diseases to humans and wildlife
By Amy Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Scott Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Allowing cats to roam unsupervised is detrimental to humans, wildlife and the cats themselves. Managing free-roaming cats should consider the risks they pose to other species.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 12, 2022