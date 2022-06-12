Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cats that are allowed to roam can spread diseases to humans and wildlife

By Amy Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Scott Wilson, Adjunct Professor, Forest and Conservation Sciences, University of British Columbia
Allowing cats to roam unsupervised is detrimental to humans, wildlife and the cats themselves. Managing free-roaming cats should consider the risks they pose to other species.The Conversation


