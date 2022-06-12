Living water: Northern Indigenous communities’ use and perceptions of drinking water
By Mylène Ratelle, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health and Health Systems, University of Waterloo
Jessie Yakeleya, Research Coordinator Intern, Sahtu Renewable Resources Board
Access to safe water means more than building treatment plants: A study sheds light on water consumption and perceptions of water in Indigenous communities in the Northwest Territories and Yukon.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 12, 2022