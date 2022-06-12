Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Move over unicorn lattes, there’s a new Instagram trend in town: Normal-looking food

By Matthew Philp, Assistant Professor, Marketing, Toronto Metropolitan University
Ethan Pancer, Associate Professor of Marketing, Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary’s University
Jenna Jacobson, Assistant Professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
The past decade has seen the rise of the Instagrammable food trend, where restaurants have altered menus to prioritize visual uniqueness — often at the expense of taste.

In a competitive social media landscape where users are inundated with content, the question for restaurateurs has been how to stand out and generate audience engagement in the form of likes, comments and shares.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


