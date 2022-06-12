Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria has failed to marry its rich cultural diversity and democracy. Can it be done?

By Felix Chidozie, Senior Lecturer, Covenant University
The fear of domination of one ethnic group or section by another has persistently undermined efforts at democratic consolidation in Nigeria.The Conversation


