Human Rights Observatory

Biden’s Praise of Bolsonaro is Affront to Brazil's Forest Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Joe Biden, right, meets with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Summit of the Americas, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles © 2022 AP Photo/Evan Vucci When US President Joe Biden met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the first time ever yesterday at the Summit of the Americas, Biden made the embarrassing choice of praising Bolsonaro’s management of the Amazon, which is nothing less than an affront to Brazilians fighting to protect the rainforest. Since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, tens of thousands of hectares of rainforest have been destroyed…


