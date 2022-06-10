Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Woman journalists are the most common target of anti-press attacks in North Macedonia, journalist association warns

By Metamorphosis Foundation
Share this article
Three verbal attacks on women journalists in 2021 come from politicians, which indicates that holders of public office are easily encouraged to make threats against women journalists in North Macedonia.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense – here's why and the challenges ahead
~ Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers without regulating it out of existence
~ Plan to slash smoking in England is backed by the evidence – but it could go even further
~ Is intermittent fasting actually good for weight loss? Here's what the evidence says
~ World's protected natural areas too small and isolated to benefit wildlife – new study
~ Sustainable investment: want a green place to start putting your money away? Here's what you need to know
~ Why opting out of opioids can be dangerous in the operating room
~ Why a play about Ireland's native language finds new resonance in Anglo-Irish relations today
~ New right-to-buy scheme could trap people in poverty – here’s what could really make houses affordable
~ Ukraine conflict: how both sides are breaking the law on prisoners of war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter