Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blaming 'evil' for mass violence isn’t as simple as it seems – a philosopher unpacks the paradox in using the word

By Elise Springer, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Wesleyan University
The word ‘evil’ sends a clear message – or does it? There are deep tensions in what the word means, and what it can accomplish.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


