Human Rights Observatory

Is intermittent fasting actually good for weight loss? Here's what the evidence says

By David Clayton, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Nottingham Trent University
If you’re someone who’s thought about losing weight or has wanted to get healthier in the past few years, you’ve probably come across these two words: intermittent fasting. From celebrities to fitness enthusiasts, intermittent fasting has many thousands of loyal advocates online, claiming this way of eating has helped them lose weight better than other diet methods have.

It’s easy to see the appeal of intermittent fasting as a weight loss method. Not only is it simple, it’s also flexible, can be adapted easily to every person, and doesn’t require you to eliminate foods or count calories.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


