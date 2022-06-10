Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why opting out of opioids can be dangerous in the operating room

By Mark C. Bicket, Co-Director, Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network and Assistant Professor, University of Michigan
Jennifer Waljee, Associate Professor of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of Michigan
Paul Edward Hilliard, Clinical Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, University of Michigan
Share this article
Non-opioid directives allow patients to refuse opioids in all health care settings. For surgical procedures that require anesthesia, however, this may do more harm than good.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Woman journalists are the most common target of anti-press attacks in North Macedonia, journalist association warns
~ Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense – here's why and the challenges ahead
~ Buy now pay later: how to protect consumers without regulating it out of existence
~ Plan to slash smoking in England is backed by the evidence – but it could go even further
~ Is intermittent fasting actually good for weight loss? Here's what the evidence says
~ World's protected natural areas too small and isolated to benefit wildlife – new study
~ Sustainable investment: want a green place to start putting your money away? Here's what you need to know
~ Why a play about Ireland's native language finds new resonance in Anglo-Irish relations today
~ New right-to-buy scheme could trap people in poverty – here’s what could really make houses affordable
~ Ukraine conflict: how both sides are breaking the law on prisoners of war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter