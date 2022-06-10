Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Increase in unlawful killings in Jammu & Kashmir highlights Government’s failure to protect its minorities

By Amnesty International
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL INDIA PRESS RELEASE Indian authorities must ensure a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the recent unlawful killings of civilians by armed groups in Kashmir, Amnesty International India said today. The killings of three people belonging to the Hindu minority community last week adds to the long-standing violence against civilians that has been […] The post India: Increase in unlawful killings in Jammu & Kashmir highlights Government’s failure to protect its minorities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


