Behind the scenes of Westminster – how government whips are losing their influence

By Emma Crewe, Professor of Social Anthropology, SOAS, University of London
The confidence vote against Boris Johnson has dealt a blow to the prime minister’s leadership, revealing the level of opposition he faces within his own party. For those of us who research Parliament, situations like this one are an interesting peek at what goes on behind the scenes in party politics.

MPs have to pay attention to what they are told by constituents, local parties, advisers and public polls – but most of all, the whips. Parliamentary…The Conversation


© The Conversation


