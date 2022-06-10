Tolerance.ca
Nine vegetables that are healthier for you when cooked

By Laura Brown, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition, Food, and Health Sciences, Teesside University
Raw food diets are a fairly recent trend, including raw veganism. The belief being that the less processed food is, the better. However, not all food is more nutritious when eaten raw. Indeed, some vegetables are actually more nutritious when cooked. Here are nine of them.

1. Asparagus


All living things are made up of cells, and in vegetables, important nutrients are sometimes trapped within these cell walls. When vegetables are cooked, the walls…The Conversation


