Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Edtech is treating students like products. Here's how we can protect children's digital rights

By Tiffani Apps, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Karley Beckman, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Sarah K. Howard, Associate Professor, Digital Technologies in Education, University of Wollongong
The fast-growing educational technology industry is poorly regulated and profits from user data. Australian law, education departments and schools can all do more to improve safeguards for children.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


