Edtech is treating students like products. Here's how we can protect children's digital rights
By Tiffani Apps, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Karley Beckman, Senior Lecturer in Digital Technologies for Learning, University of Wollongong
Sarah K. Howard, Associate Professor, Digital Technologies in Education, University of Wollongong
The fast-growing educational technology industry is poorly regulated and profits from user data. Australian law, education departments and schools can all do more to improve safeguards for children.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 9, 2022