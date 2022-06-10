Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

One of Australia’s tiniest mammals is heading for extinction – but you can help

By Emmi van Harten, Lecturer in Ecology, La Trobe University
Lindy Lumsden, Principal Research Scientist, Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research
Thomas Prowse, Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Mathematical Sciences, University of Adelaide
Already critically endangered, the southern bent-wing bat is still declining in a drying climate. If we don’t step in, it will likely be extinct within three generations of bat.The Conversation


