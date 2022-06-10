Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Virtual child sexual abuse material depicts fictitious children – but can be used to disguise real abuse

By Larissa Christensen, Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Justice | Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), University of the Sunshine Coast
Ashley Pearson, Lecturer in Law, University of the Sunshine Coast
Dominique Moritz, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of the Sunshine Coast
Share this article
Child sexual abuse material (previously known as child pornography) can be a confronting and uncomfortable topic.

Child sexual abuse material specifically refers to the possession, viewing, sharing, and creation of images or videos containing sexual or offensive material involving children.

But less publicised is another form of child sexual abuse material: virtual child sexual abuse material (VCSAM).

Read more: What's…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Does paying for tax advice save money? Only if you’re wealthy
~ Ukraine: Russian Strikes Killed Scores of Civilians in Chernihiv
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Torture Civilians in Panjshir
~ First Nations people shouldn't have to wait for a referendum to get a Voice to Parliament
~ Edtech is treating students like products. Here's how we can protect children's digital rights
~ One of Australia’s tiniest mammals is heading for extinction – but you can help
~ VIDEO: Coalition should be circumspect on nuclear talk before thinking through whether it really wants to go there
~ Jan. 6 hearing gives primetime exposure to violent footage and dramatic evidence -- the question is, to what end?
~ As winter bites, NZ urgently needs a COVID action plan for schools – here’s how to do it
~ How the Nazis tried to erase a Czech village – and British miners helped stop them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS