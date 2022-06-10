Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Strikes Killed Scores of Civilians in Chernihiv

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage from a Russian attack on School 21 on March 3, 2022, in Chernihiv city, April 19, 2022 © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch Russian forces killed and wounded numerous civilians in eight attacks in Chernihiv city in northeastern Ukraine in early March 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Four of these attacks, from the air and ground, were in clear violation of the laws of war. They included the bombing of an apartment complex that killed 47 civilians, an attack that killed at least 17 people in a bread line outside a supermarket, and two separate attacks,…


© Human Rights Watch -


