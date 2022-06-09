Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mental distress is rising, especially for low-income middle-aged women. Medicare needs a major shakeup to match need

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
Graham Meadows, Professor of Adult Psychiatry, Monash University
The rate of very high psychological distress is rising most steeply in the middle aged, especially in middle-aged women on low incomes. New funding should match this need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


