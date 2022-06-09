Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: POW's death sentence – a return of the 'show trials'?

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The shocking news that two Britons fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces who were captured after the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol have been sentenced to death brings to mind the bad old days of the Soviet Union, when thousands who fell foul of Stalin were condemned after show trials which had more to do with political expediency – or the whim of the leader – than any notion of justice.

The two men, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, were convicted on the charge of “being a mercenary” whose actions had “led to the deaths and injury of civilians, as well as damage to civilian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


