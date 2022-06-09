Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Targeted wastewater surveillance has a history of social and ethical concerns

By Mohammed Rafi Arefin, Assistant Professor, Geography, University of British Columbia
Carolyn Prouse, Assistant Professor of Human Geography, Queen's University, Ontario
Christopher Reimer, PhD Candidate, Geography, University of British Columbia
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in wastewater testing to monitor the spread of the virus. But historical cases show that targeted surveillance can further marginalize vulnerable populations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cameroonian activists win 2022 RFK Human Rights Awards
~ Ukraine Recap: POW's death sentence – a return of the 'show trials'?
~ Regardless of seditious conspiracy charges' outcome, right-wing groups like Proud Boys seek to build a white nation
~ Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena
~ Thin-skinned blue line: Police fight against defunding, showing their true colours
~ Blaming 'evil': a philosophical paradox, unpacked
~ Ukraine/Russia: “Death sentences” against three foreign members of Ukrainian forces by separatists’ “courts” a blatant violation of international law
~ Ukraine: Russian attitudes to Ukrainians can help to explain the atrocities
~ What Lesotho can teach Eswatini and South Africa about key political reforms
~ Drama that shaped Ngũgĩ’s writing and activism comes home to Kenya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter