Human Rights Observatory

Drama that shaped Ngũgĩ’s writing and activism comes home to Kenya

By Peter Kimani, Professor of Practice, Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC)
As Kenya marked its 59th anniversary of internal self-rule on 1 June 2022, a controversial play by the nation’s foremost author, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, was staged in sold-out shows. It had been 45 years since it was banned and the author detained. The performance offers a useful filter to illuminate how the nation has fared in recent years.

Democracy is gradually taking…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


