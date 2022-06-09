Tolerance.ca
Why a new eurozone crisis now looks a distinct possibility

By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
The European Central Bank (ECB) has confirmed speculation that it will become the latest central bank to start raising headline interest rates to try to ward off inflation. The bank is to raise rates by 0.25 points to 0.25% for lending and -0.25% for deposits, with plans for another rise at the next meeting in September. It will also curtail its programme for buying the government bonds of countries like Italy and Greece by not increasing purchases every month overall.

All major economies are struggling with the difficulties of trying to deal with inflation by raising interest rates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


