Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea’s Constitutional Right to Abortion

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Protesters celebrate after listening to a judgment during a rally demanding the abolition of abortion law outside of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, April 11, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Lee Jin-man Abortion was decriminalized in South Korea by court order in 2021, and millions of women breathed sighs of relief. In April 2019, South Korea’s Constitutional Court had ruled that making abortion a criminal offense was unconstitutional and ordered the legislature to revise the laws by the end of 2020. The judges said women and girls should have up to 22 weeks…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine: Russian attitudes to Ukrainians can help to explain the atrocities
~ What Lesotho can teach Eswatini and South Africa about key political reforms
~ Drama that shaped Ngũgĩ’s writing and activism comes home to Kenya
~ The tactics Tory rebels could use to derail Boris Johnson
~ Central America's caravan of mothers: Personal grief and political grievance
~ Adapting to life with COVID-19: Lessons our own immune system can teach us about public health information
~ Why a new eurozone crisis now looks a distinct possibility
~ How the Nazis tried to obliterate a Czech village – and British miners helped stopped them
~ Ukraine: British POWs sentenced to death after 'show trial' which appears to violate Geneva Conventions
~ Most companies buying renewable energy certificates aren't actually reducing emissions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter