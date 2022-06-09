Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Biden Visit Risks Fostering Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Alex Brandon (Beirut) – US President Joe Biden’s expected visit to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman risks encouraging new abuses and further entrenching impunity, 13 human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said today in a joint letter to President Biden. The Biden administration should secure clear and concrete commitments on human rights with Saudi authorities prior to the visit, including on the government’s relentless…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


