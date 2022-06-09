Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson never took full control of the Tory party – uniting it now seems impossible

By Despina Alexiadou, Senior Lecturer at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
With 41 percent of his MPs united against him, Johnson is unlikely to last long – or get much done if he does.The Conversation


