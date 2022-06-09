People overestimate groups they find threatening – when 'sizing up' others, bias sneaks in
By Jacqueline Rifkin, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rebecca Ponce de Leon, Assistant Professor of Management, Columbia University
Social psychology researchers found that people commonly exaggerate the presence of certain groups – including ethnic and sexual minorities – because they perceive them as ideologically threatening.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 9, 2022