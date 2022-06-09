Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migration to the US is on the rise again – but it's unlikely to be fully addressed during the Summit of the Americas, or anytime soon

By Jack Maguire, Ph. D Candidate, Florida International University
Share this article
The US is convening Latin American countries in Los Angeles this week to discuss major regional issues. An expert explains 3 key things to know about one top concern – migration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Nigeria’s Igbo highlife music provided hope after a devastating civil war
~ Baku residents brace for higher costs, annoyances, and logistical issues ahead of Formula 1 race
~ Boris Johnson never took full control of the Tory party – uniting it now seems impossible
~ Ce que l'insurrection intermittente du M23 nous apprend sur la recherche précaire de la paix en RDC
~ Food prices: how countries are using the global crisis to gain geopolitical power
~ When will I be able to upload my brain to a computer?
~ Super Moustache: how a Venezuelan cartoon turned into a political campaigner
~ ADHD: Medication alone doesn't improve classroom learning for children – new research
~ 'Jurassic World' scientists still haven't learned that just because you can doesn't mean you should – real-world genetic engineers can learn from the cautionary tale
~ People overestimate groups they find threatening – when 'sizing up' others, bias sneaks in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter