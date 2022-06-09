Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's university strikes: winners, losers and ways forward

By Ayodeji Olukoju, Distinguished Professor of History and Strategic Studies, University of Lagos
Share this article
Lecturers in Nigerian public universities have embarked on strikes 16 times since 1999. Cumulatively, the public universities have lost about 50 months of their academic calendar to these actions in the last 23 years. The reasons for the strikes generally relate to funding and salary issues.

Nigeria has 217 licensed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Colombia, divided and facing profound change in upcoming presidential elections
~ Grattan on Friday: If the Albanese government did what really needs to be done, it would be a very big target
~ Turkey: METU students must be allowed to hold Pride march
~ There's convincing evidence the pill can cause depression, and some types are worse than others
~ The ABC's plan to axe its librarians will damage its journalism. Here's why
~ Tougher Steps Needed Against Afghanistan’s Taliban
~ With spokesperson's suspension, BJP supporters in India are losing faith in the party
~ How did the polls perform in the 2022 election? Better, but not great; also a Senate update
~ 3 key measures in the suite of new reforms to deal with Australia's energy crisis
~ Kids on the autism spectrum experience more bullying. Schools can do something about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS