Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: METU students must be allowed to hold Pride march

By Amnesty International
Students must be allowed to hold their annual Pride march at Ankara’s Middle East Technical University (METU), said Amnesty International ahead of tomorrow’s planned Pride event, which has been banned by the university. An official email was sent to all students ahead of the march, stating that the Pride event is not authorized, that it […] The post Turkey: METU students must be allowed to hold Pride march appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


