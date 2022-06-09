Kids on the autism spectrum experience more bullying. Schools can do something about it
By P. Daniel Lin, Senior Lecturer (UNSW) and Conjoint Associate Professor (Western Sydney University), UNSW Sydney
Valsamma Eapen, Professor and Chair of Infant, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, UNSW Sydney
Children diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism, experience various types of challenges at school. This might be due to communication, and also relationships with other children.
Accumulating evidence indicates autistic children are more likely to be bullied.
We’ve just published a study which observed autism is the top risk factor for bullying exposure among all neurodevelopmental disorders.
And in a Canadian…
