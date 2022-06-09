Tolerance.ca
Why do students with disability go to 'special schools' when research tells us they do better in the mainstream system?

By Catherine Smith, Lecturer, Graduate School of Education, The University of Melbourne
This week, the disability royal commission is looking at the experiences of children and young people with disability in different schools across Australia. This includes mainstream schools as well as so-called “special schools”.

Read more: Why schools…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


