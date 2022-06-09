Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NASA to launch 3 rockets from Northern Territory in boost for Australian space efforts

By Melissa de Zwart, Professor (Digital Technology, Security and Governance), Flinders University
Share this article
Over the next month, NASA will launch three rockets from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory on the Dhupuma Plateau, near Nhulunbuy. The rockets are 13 metre “sounding” rockets that will not reach orbit but will take scientific observations.

The launches represent a number of firsts for the Australian space industry. They also represent a major step forward for commercial space operators, as well as signalling the opportunity for future joint projects…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tougher Steps Needed Against Afghanistan’s Taliban
~ How did the polls perform in the 2022 election? Better, but not great; also a Senate update
~ 3 key measures in the suite of new reforms to deal with Australia's energy crisis
~ Kids on the autism spectrum experience more bullying. Schools can do something about it
~ Why do students with disability go to 'special schools' when research tells us they do better in the mainstream system?
~ Fennel looking a bit feeble? Growing enough veggies to feed yourself depends on these 3 things
~ Brazil: Authorities must not waste another second in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
~ How Canadian Men’s Soccer Team Can Stand Up for Rights
~ Depp v. Heard verdict is a turning point in discussion of intimate partner violence
~ Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter