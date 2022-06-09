Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Tougher Steps Needed Against Afghanistan’s Taliban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban's caretaker government, center, and other Taliban officials attend a ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the death of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the late leader and founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August, a grave human rights crisis has been unfolding, especially for women and girls. Many governments have spoken out against the abuses; the Taliban’s March 23 decision to continue…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


