As women decide Australia's new leaders, what is going on with academic leadership?
By Angela Carbone, Professor and Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor Learning Teaching and Quality, RMIT University
Kerryn Butler-Henderson, Professor and Director of Digital Health Hub, RMIT University
Universities are still patriarchal institutions, with men dominating senior leadership positions. Systemic mechanisms are needed to ensure all our future leaders are able to flourish.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022