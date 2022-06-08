Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Food sequencing' really can help your glucose levels. Here's what science says about eating salad before carbs

By Leonie Heilbronn, Professor and Group Leader, Obesity & Metabolism, University of Adelaide
Share this article
It sounds too good to be true. But the science on how different types of foods affect your glucose levels has been known for a long time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Depp v. Heard verdict is a turning point in discussion of intimate partner violence
~ Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law
~ Did the assault weapons ban of 1994 bring down mass shootings? Here's what the data tells us
~ How Australia's expanding environmental movement is breaking the climate action deadlock in politics
~ As women decide Australia's new leaders, what is going on with academic leadership?
~ 'The Red Witch': how communist writer, intellectual and activist Katharine Susannah Prichard helped shape Australia
~ E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at 40 – a deep meditation on loneliness, and Spielberg's most exhilarating film
~ Local efforts have cut plastic waste on Australia's beaches by almost 30% in 6 years
~ Women’s probability of being in poverty more than doubles after separation
~ Sussan Ley says she is listening to women who rejected the Liberals. But will she hear what they are saying?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter