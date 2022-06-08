Women’s probability of being in poverty more than doubles after separation
By Guyonne Kalb, Professorial Research Fellow and Director of the Labour Economics and Social Policy Program, The University of Melbourne
Barbara Broadway, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Our new research suggests that while a break up, on average, reduces men’s disposable household income by 5%, on average women’s household income decreases by almost 30%.
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022