Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s New 'State of Danger'

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Hungarian armored personnel carrier on route to the troop deployment at the Hungarian - Ukrainian border, in Vasarosnameny, Hungary, on February 25, 2022 © 2022 AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi Using the Ukraine war as an excuse, on May 25, Hungary’s ruling party pushed through parliament a constitutional amendment allowing the government to declare a “state of danger” in the event of armed conflict or humanitarian disaster in a neighboring country. Immediately, recently-reelected Prime Minister Viktor Orban used those powers to declare a state of danger, citing the war…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ COVID: six ways long-term smell loss can affect you
~ Conservative Party: who are the rebels and why do they want Boris Johnson gone?
~ Conservation science still rests on how animals can benefit humans
~ Depp v. Heard: Verdict promising for male victims of abuse and not detrimental to #MeToo or women who experience abuse
~ Small green spaces can help keep cities cool during heat waves
~ Lebanon: Authorities should lift immunity and allow interrogation of MPs into the Beirut port explosion
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter