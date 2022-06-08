Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry

By Agbaje Lateef, Professor of Microbiology, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
Share this article
Nigeria’s cotton production has fallen steeply in recent years. It once supported the largest textile industry in Africa. The fall is due to weak demand for cotton and to poor yields resulting from planting low-quality cottonseeds. For these reasons, farmers switched from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ Corsets and waist trainers: how celebrities and influencers have driven our modern obsession with shapewear
~ Robert Sobukwe: equal status in the pantheon of South African activists is long overdue
~ The Fourth Industrial Revolution: a seductive idea requiring critical engagement
~ Other frontlines: Third-country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine are not welcome in EU
~ Diamond mines are not a girl’s best friend — Podcast
~ Senzo Meyiwa trial casts spotlight on language use in South African courts
~ What struggling businesses can do to weather the economic storm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter