Robert Sobukwe: equal status in the pantheon of South African activists is long overdue

By Sanya Osha, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa, University of Cape Town
The mortal fight against apartheid is usually cast in terms of good versus evil, a simple schism in which there are heroes and villains, or racially, in a white against black equation that blots out pretty much all else in between. But of course, this is hardly ever the case.

Apartheid – and the racial segregation it was based on – thoroughly tested ethical principles and stances, made unlikely heroes of some and improbable scoundrels of others. It besmirched moral lenses more often than not. And because the sight it proffered isn’t usually pretty – and to protect the collective sanity…The Conversation


