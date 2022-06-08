Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diamond mines are not a girl’s best friend — Podcast

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Share this article
In today’s episode, we hear from two women who talk about how diamond mines in the Northwest Territories have negatively impacted women and girls and perpetuated gender violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ World Oceans Day, in photos from Trinidad & Tobago
~ Cost of living crisis: what research says about the potential psychological impact
~ South Africa is in search of a fairer electoral system. But what's been tabled is flawed
~ How nanotechnology can revive Nigeria's textile industry
~ Corsets and waist trainers: how celebrities and influencers have driven our modern obsession with shapewear
~ Robert Sobukwe: equal status in the pantheon of South African activists is long overdue
~ The Fourth Industrial Revolution: a seductive idea requiring critical engagement
~ Other frontlines: Third-country nationals fleeing the war in Ukraine are not welcome in EU
~ Senzo Meyiwa trial casts spotlight on language use in South African courts
~ What struggling businesses can do to weather the economic storm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter